× NOPD: Woman shot to death in Gert Town

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting in Gert Town that left one woman dead.

Second District officers responded to a call about someone forcing their way into a residence in the 7800 block of Olive Street around 11 a.m., according to the NOPD.

While the officers were on their way to the scene, a second call went out reporting shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman who had been shot multiple times inside of the residence.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the NOPD.

Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.