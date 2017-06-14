NOPD warns owners of bb and paintball guns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police department is trying to solve several cases of people being shot or targeted by bb, pellet, or paintball guns. The cases, and the department's warning, are profiled in the latest Wheel of Justice report.

According to police, they've investigated cases from May 13 and 14, and June 7 and 11. They've made arrests in some of the cases, but not all.

Also, police have a warning for the owners of the guns. They say they're considered weapons. Also, anyone who fires one of the guns and injures a person or property can face the same charges as if they used a firearm. The entire video can be seen below.

Two of the recent cases are specifically featured in this Wheel of Justice report. To see it, click on the video button above.

If you have information that could help police make arrests in any of the cases, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.