Landrieu: Scalise attack is an attack on all of us

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Mayor Mitch Landrieu postponed his state of the city address this morning and instead spoke about Congressman Steve Scalise.

"Unfortunately we have been here before in our country, but this is no less shocking," remaarked Mayor Landrieu. "We have to all be clear as we stand in unity together that an attack on any public official, any staff member, any first res ponder is an attack on our very democracy, and on all Americans. It is in effect an attack on our country and it is unacceptable."

Mayor Landrieu served with Scalise for 10 years in Louisiana state legislature.