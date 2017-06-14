× Hospital: Scalise has fractured bones, injured internal organs and severe bleeding

WASHINGTON — The Washington hospital that U.S. Rep. and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was airlifted to Wednesday said the congressman has fractured bones, injured internal organs and severe bleeding.

MedStar Washington Hospital released the following update on Scalise’s condition Wednesday night:

Congressman Steve Scalise sustained a single rifle shot to the left hip. The bullet travelled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding. He was transported in shock to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, a Level I Trauma Center. He underwent immediate surgery, and an additional procedure to stop bleeding. He has received multiple units of blood transfusion. His condition is critical, and he will require additional operations.

U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, who is the roommate of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, said he visited Scalise at the hospital today after Scalise’s second surgery.

Paulsen, a Minnesota Republican, spoke with ABC-affiliate KSTP in St. Paul, Minnesota. He told KSTP that Scalise was unconscious and in the Intensive Care Unit when Paulsen visited MedStar Washington Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Scalise, a Republican from Jefferson Parish, was shot while practicing for Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game.

At least six people including Scalise were hospitalized. His wife Jennifer and their two young children traveled from New Orleans to Washington to be with him.

A congressional staffer, Zach Barth, was also shot in the leg and has since been released from the hospital. Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and former staffer, was also identified as one of the victims. He was out of surgery and in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from his family.

House Speaker Paul Ryan also identified two members of the Capitol Police who were injured, Crystal Griner and David Bailey. In a statement, Capitol Police said Griner was in “good condition in the hospital having been shot in the ankle,” and that Bailey “was treated and released having sustained a minor injury during the incident.”

Rep. Roger Williams, a Texas Republican, was also hospitalized and released with an injury to his ankle.

The shooter, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, was shot and later died of his injuries.