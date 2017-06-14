× Hospital: Rep. Scalise in ‘critical condition’

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in critical condition after he was shot this morning while practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game.

MedStar Washington Hospital gave the update on the Metairie Republican’s condition in a Twitter post about 1:30 p.m.

Scalise had been listed in stable condition earlier in the day.

Scalise and four other people were shot this morning in Alexandria, Virginia, while practicing for the baseball game. Scalise was on deck when he was shot in the hip. He was said to be in good spirits and had spoken to his wife on the phone before going into surgery.

The gunman, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, was shot and later died of his injuries.