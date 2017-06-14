GOP state chairman and friend of Scalise speaks out about today’s shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- Roger Villere, the state chairman for the Republican Party in Louisiana and close friend of Steve Scalise, spoke with WGNO’s Jacqueline Mazur this morning.

Villere says he's known Scalise for years and is a close family friend of his.

He says Scalise is a very kind man.

He says his wife alerted him to the news that Scalise was shot Wednesday morning.

Villere tell us Wednesday’s shooting of Scalise is most likely a much larger political issue that needs to be addressed if we, as a nation, plan to move forward together.

"Some of these commentators seem to be exciting people to create violence and i don't understand it. We should be reaching out to people and saying hey, calm down. There's a process, if you don't like things, vote people out. You don't shoot them or kill them," says Villere.

Roger and his family are wishing Steve Scalise a speedy recovery.