Get the Skinny on natural & low-cal and no-cal sweeteners

The market for all-natural, no-calorie sweeteners is booming, but how do they really measure up? Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on plant-based sweeteners, and how to know which one is right for you.

Most plant-based no- and low-calorie sweeteners are decent options for those looking to manage diabetes, reduce sugar consumption or avoid artificial sweeteners.

Each has distinct taste/texture; some better in cooking/baking, others better in drinks & no-bake sweets.

LOVE IT!

100% plant-based zero-calorie sweeteners

Swerve Sweetener

Per teaspoon: 0 calories, 5 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar

Ingredients: Erythritol, Oligosaccharides, and natural flavors

Truvia

Per teaspoon: 0 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar

Ingredients: Erythritol, stevia leaf extract, natural flavors

Stevia

Per teaspoon: 0 calories, 1 gram carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar

Ingredients: Organic erythritol, organic stevia extract, natural flavors

SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia Sweet Drops

Per 5 drops: 0 calories, 0 carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar

Ingredients: purified water, organic stevia leaf extract, natural flavors, quillaja extract.

LIKE IT!

Blends of sugar + low/no-calorie plant-based sweeteners

Truvia Baking Blend

Per teaspoon: 10 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 1 gram sugar

Ingredients: erythritol, stevia leaf extract, sugar

Monk Fruit In the Raw

Per teaspoon: 0 calories, <1 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar

Ingredients: maltodextrin, monk fruit extract

Madhava Organic AgaveFIVE

Per teaspoon: 5 calories, 1 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 1 grams sugar

Ingredients: organic agave, organic stevia, monk fruit

HATE IT!

High-sugar natural plant-based sweeteners or chemically-derived artificial sweeteners, and xylitol, which can cause GI upset + is toxic to dogs.

Honey

Per 1 tablespoon: 60 calories, 17 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 17 grams sugar

Ingredients: honey

Coconut Nectar

Per 1 tablespoon: 60 calories, 13 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 12 grams sugar

Ingredients: coconut nectar

Light Agave

Per 1 tablespoon: 60 calories, 16 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 16 grams sugar

Ingredients: agave nectar

Coconut Sugar

Per 1 teaspoon: 15 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 4 grams sugar

Ingredients: coconut sugar

Sugar in the Raw

Per 1 teaspoon: 15 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 4 grams sugar

Ingredients: turbinado sugar

Cane Sugar

Per 1 teaspoon: 15 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 4 grams sugar

Ingredients: cane sugar

Xylitol

Per 2 teaspoons: 20 calories, 8 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar

Ingredients: Xylitol

Note: Excessive consumption can cause laxative effect; toxic to dogs

Splenda

Per 1 packet: 0 calories, <1 gram carbohydrate, 0 fiber, <1 gram sugar

Ingredients: dextrose, maltodextrin, sucralose

Equal

Per ½ teaspoon: 0 calories, <1 gram carbohydrate, 0 fiber, <1 gram sugar

Ingredients: Dextrose with maltodextrin, aspartame, acesulfame potassium

Sweet-n-Low

Per ½ teaspoon: 0 calories, <1 gram carbohydrate, 0 fiber, <1 grams sugar

Ingredients: Nutritive dextrose, soluble saccharin, cream of tartar, calcium silicate

