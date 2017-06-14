Get the Skinny on natural & low-cal and no-cal sweeteners

Get the Skinny

The market for all-natural, no-calorie sweeteners is booming, but how do they really measure up?  Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on plant-based sweeteners, and how to know which one is right for you.

 

 

  • Most plant-based no- and low-calorie sweeteners are decent options for those looking to manage diabetes, reduce sugar consumption or avoid artificial sweeteners.
  • Each has distinct taste/texture; some better in cooking/baking, others better in drinks & no-bake sweets.

 

 

Love it, Like it, Hate it: Lemon-Flavored Finds

LOVE IT!

100% plant-based zero-calorie sweeteners

 

Advertisement

Swerve Sweetener

  • Per teaspoon: 0 calories, 5 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar
  • Ingredients: Erythritol, Oligosaccharides, and natural flavors

 

Truvia  

  • Per teaspoon: 0 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar
  • Ingredients: Erythritol, stevia leaf extract, natural flavors

 

Stevia

  • Per teaspoon: 0 calories, 1 gram carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar
  • Ingredients: Organic erythritol, organic stevia extract, natural flavors

 

Advertisement

SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia Sweet Drops

  • Per 5 drops: 0 calories, 0 carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar
  • Ingredients: purified water, organic stevia leaf extract, natural flavors, quillaja extract.

 

 

 

LIKE IT!

Blends of sugar + low/no-calorie plant-based sweeteners

Advertisement

 

Truvia Baking Blend 

  • Per teaspoon: 10 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 1 gram sugar
  • Ingredients: erythritol, stevia leaf extract, sugar

 

Monk Fruit In the Raw

  • Per teaspoon: 0 calories, <1 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar
  • Ingredients: maltodextrin, monk fruit extract

 

Madhava Organic AgaveFIVE

  • Per teaspoon: 5 calories, 1 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 1 grams sugar
  • Ingredients: organic agave, organic stevia, monk fruit

 

 

Advertisement

HATE IT!

High-sugar natural plant-based sweeteners or chemically-derived artificial sweeteners, and xylitol, which can cause GI upset + is toxic to dogs.

 

Honey

  • Per 1 tablespoon: 60 calories, 17 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 17 grams sugar
  • Ingredients: honey

 

 Coconut Nectar

  • Per 1 tablespoon: 60 calories, 13 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 12 grams sugar
  • Ingredients: coconut nectar

 

Advertisement

 Light Agave

  • Per 1 tablespoon: 60 calories, 16 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 16 grams sugar
  • Ingredients: agave nectar

 

Coconut Sugar

  • Per 1 teaspoon: 15 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 4 grams sugar
  • Ingredients: coconut sugar

 

Sugar in the Raw

  • Per 1 teaspoon: 15 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 4 grams sugar
  • Ingredients: turbinado sugar

 

Cane Sugar

  • Per 1 teaspoon: 15 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 4 grams sugar
  • Ingredients: cane sugar

 

 Xylitol

  • Per 2 teaspoons: 20 calories, 8 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar
  • Ingredients: Xylitol
  • Note: Excessive consumption can cause laxative effect; toxic to dogs

 

Advertisement

Splenda

  • Per 1 packet: 0 calories, <1 gram carbohydrate, 0 fiber, <1 gram sugar
  • Ingredients: dextrose, maltodextrin, sucralose

 

Equal

  • Per ½ teaspoon: 0 calories, <1 gram carbohydrate, 0 fiber, <1 gram sugar
  • Ingredients: Dextrose with maltodextrin, aspartame, acesulfame potassium

 

Sweet-n-Low

  • Per ½ teaspoon: 0 calories, <1 gram carbohydrate, 0 fiber, <1 grams sugar
  • Ingredients: Nutritive dextrose, soluble saccharin, cream of tartar, calcium silicate

 

 

##

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune!   And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD