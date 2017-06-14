Get the Skinny on natural & low-cal and no-cal sweeteners

The market for all-natural, no-calorie sweeteners is booming, but how do they really measure up? Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on plant-based sweeteners, and how to know which one is right for you.
- Most plant-based no- and low-calorie sweeteners are decent options for those looking to manage diabetes, reduce sugar consumption or avoid artificial sweeteners.
- Each has distinct taste/texture; some better in cooking/baking, others better in drinks & no-bake sweets.
LOVE IT!
100% plant-based zero-calorie sweeteners
- Per teaspoon: 0 calories, 5 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar
- Ingredients: Erythritol, Oligosaccharides, and natural flavors
- Per teaspoon: 0 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar
- Ingredients: Erythritol, stevia leaf extract, natural flavors
- Per teaspoon: 0 calories, 1 gram carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar
- Ingredients: Organic erythritol, organic stevia extract, natural flavors
SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia Sweet Drops
- Per 5 drops: 0 calories, 0 carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar
- Ingredients: purified water, organic stevia leaf extract, natural flavors, quillaja extract.
LIKE IT!
Blends of sugar + low/no-calorie plant-based sweeteners
- Per teaspoon: 10 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 1 gram sugar
- Ingredients: erythritol, stevia leaf extract, sugar
- Per teaspoon: 0 calories, <1 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar
- Ingredients: maltodextrin, monk fruit extract
- Per teaspoon: 5 calories, 1 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 1 grams sugar
- Ingredients: organic agave, organic stevia, monk fruit
HATE IT!
High-sugar natural plant-based sweeteners or chemically-derived artificial sweeteners, and xylitol, which can cause GI upset + is toxic to dogs.
- Per 1 tablespoon: 60 calories, 17 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 17 grams sugar
- Ingredients: honey
- Per 1 tablespoon: 60 calories, 13 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 12 grams sugar
- Ingredients: coconut nectar
- Per 1 tablespoon: 60 calories, 16 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 16 grams sugar
- Ingredients: agave nectar
- Per 1 teaspoon: 15 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 4 grams sugar
- Ingredients: coconut sugar
- Per 1 teaspoon: 15 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 4 grams sugar
- Ingredients: turbinado sugar
- Per 1 teaspoon: 15 calories, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 4 grams sugar
- Ingredients: cane sugar
- Per 2 teaspoons: 20 calories, 8 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar
- Ingredients: Xylitol
- Note: Excessive consumption can cause laxative effect; toxic to dogs
- Per 1 packet: 0 calories, <1 gram carbohydrate, 0 fiber, <1 gram sugar
- Ingredients: dextrose, maltodextrin, sucralose
- Per ½ teaspoon: 0 calories, <1 gram carbohydrate, 0 fiber, <1 gram sugar
- Ingredients: Dextrose with maltodextrin, aspartame, acesulfame potassium
- Per ½ teaspoon: 0 calories, <1 gram carbohydrate, 0 fiber, <1 grams sugar
- Ingredients: Nutritive dextrose, soluble saccharin, cream of tartar, calcium silicate
