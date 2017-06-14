Gabrielle Giffords tweets support following baseball practice shooting

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

WASHINGTON — Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was seriously wounded in a mass shooting in 2011, tweeted support for the victims and authorities involved in Wednesday’s shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was shot Wednesday morning, a House colleague told CNN, in what sources are calling an apparent “deliberate attack.” A congressional staffer was also shot.

The shooting took place at a practice for the GOP congressional baseball team.

Scalise is the first sitting member of Congress to be shot since Giffords, who was wounded in a January 2011 attack. Giffords was shot in the head by Jared Lee Loughner at a “Congress On Your Corner” event at a Tucson grocery store. Giffords, who authorities said was the main target of the shooting, survived the attack but six others were killed and an additional 12 were injured.

Among those killed in the Tucson shooting were 9-year-old Christina Taylor Green, a federal judge for the US District Court for the District of Arizona, and Giffords’ director of community outreach.

Loughner pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Since the shooting, Giffords has become a staunch advocate for greater gun control.