Festigals: New Orleans Women’s Weekend Experience
“FestiGals hosts New Orleans Women’s Weekend Experience – a celebration of women and New Orleans. Created by women, for women! For one weekend, we invite women to take a day off and join us at this uniquely New Orleans event that unites and honors women while showcasing the city that we love. Highlights of the weekend include: New Orleans Women’s Leadership Conference, Bodacious Bras for a Cause Brunch & the Stiletto Stroll Second Line Parade. FestiGals also hosts monthly Cocktails & Conversations networking events for women looking to discover new & exciting things while having a great time.” – festigals.org
- June 22-24, 2017
- JW Marriott New Orleans
- 614 Canal St.,
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Tickets
- Ultimate Diva Package: $399
- Individual Tickets:
- New Orleans Women’s Leadership Conference: $150
- Culinary Experience at Sac-a-Lait: $60
- Bodacious Bras for a Cause: $100
- Stiletto Stroll Package: $50
- Schedule Highlights
- Thursday, June 22
- 2-3pm: Grand Diva Coronation
- 5:30-7:30pm: Diva Welcome Reception
- Friday, June 23
- 12-1:30pm: Keynote Speaker: Linda Alvarado (Co-Owner Colorado Rockies & President/CEO of Alvarado Construction)
- 1:45-2:45pm: New Orleans Ladies of Burlesque
- 4-5pm: Sip ‘N Shop – Networking Reception
- 6-8pm: Culinary Demo Dinner at Sac-A-Lait with Chef Samantha Carroll
- Saturday, June 24
- 9:30-10:30am: Bloody Mary Mixer & Bodacious Bra Art Show
- 10:30am-1pm: Bodacious Bras for a Cause Brunch
- Tickets
- Individual Tickets – General Seating: $100 + $5 Processing Fee
- Table Sponsor – Premium Reserved Seating (10-Top): $1500 + $20 Processing Fee
- General Table – Reserved Seating (10-top): $1000 + $20 Processing Fee
- Tickets
- 7-8pm: Stiletto Stroll Pre-Party
- 8pm: 7th Annual Stiletto Stroll Second Line Parade
- Tickets
- $50 + $5 Processing Fee
- Includes Pre-Party, Second Line, and After-Glow Party
- Tickets
- 9-11pm: After-Glow Party
- Thursday, June 22
Click here for more information about the Festigals Women’s Weekend Experience.
Click here for a full schedule of events.
Click here for ticket information.
*******
FestiGals Posh Paloma
(4 gallons = yields 50 10oz servings)
Ingredients:
- 3 Ltrs El Jimador Reposado
- 2 Ltrs Simple Syrup
- 2 12oz Cans Frozen Limeade
- 48 oz Grapefruit Juice
- 2 Ltrs Fresca or Squirt Soda
- 200 oz Water
Instructions:
Mix ingredients and serve over ice. Garnish with lime wedge.