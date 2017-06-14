× Festigals: New Orleans Women’s Weekend Experience

“FestiGals hosts New Orleans Women’s Weekend Experience – a celebration of women and New Orleans. Created by women, for women! For one weekend, we invite women to take a day off and join us at this uniquely New Orleans event that unites and honors women while showcasing the city that we love. Highlights of the weekend include: New Orleans Women’s Leadership Conference, Bodacious Bras for a Cause Brunch & the Stiletto Stroll Second Line Parade. FestiGals also hosts monthly Cocktails & Conversations networking events for women looking to discover new & exciting things while having a great time.” – festigals.org

Click here for more information about the Festigals Women’s Weekend Experience.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

Click here for ticket information.

FestiGals Posh Paloma

(4 gallons = yields 50 10oz servings)

Ingredients:



3 Ltrs El Jimador Reposado

2 Ltrs Simple Syrup

2 12oz Cans Frozen Limeade

48 oz Grapefruit Juice

2 Ltrs Fresca or Squirt Soda

200 oz Water

Instructions:

Mix ingredients and serve over ice. Garnish with lime wedge.