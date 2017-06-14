Dramatic video from the scene of shooting that critically injured Rep. Steve Scalise

WARNING: This video contains graphic language.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The New York Post has obtained dramatic video from the shooting at a Congressional Baseball Game practice this morning that critically injured U.S. Rep. and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Scalise, a Metairie Republican, is out of surgery and was listed in critical condition as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The video shows the moment the shooting happened. You can’t see any of the five victims, which include a Congressional aide, a lobbyist and a Capitol police officer, but you can hear dozens of gunshots. A second, unidentified, member of Congress was taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries during Wednesday’s shooting.

The shooter, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, was shot and later died of his injuries.

Scalise was near second base when he was shot. Witnesses say he dragged himself on the ground while the shooter remained active.