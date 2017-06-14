× Cassidy: Rep. Steve Scalise’s recovery will depend on where the bullet struck

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It all depends on where the bullet struck.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Baton Rouge Republican who’s a doctor and whose wife is a surgeon, says U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise’s recovery from a gunshot wound in the hip area will depend on where, exactly, today’s bullet entered his body.

In a phone interview with WGNO’s Susan Roesgen, Cassidy said he doesn’t know the location of the bullet wound, but he is concerned that Scalise could have had a significant loss of blood — and blood pressure — as he lay on the baseball field before paramedics could get to him.

“From what I understand on the field they were giving him lots of fluids and that’s good,” said Cassidy, “People were pressing on his wounds to keep them from bleeding, so presumably blood vessels were hit.”

Cassidy also said paramedics gave Scalise vital fluids through his stomach.

But Cassidy was encouraged to hear that Scalise was talking when he was carried off the field.

“Talking just means that his blood pressure was good,” says Cassidy, “He still had blood going to his brain, allowing him to speak.”

However, Cassidy says the recovery will depend on whether or not the bullet pierced major blood vessels in Scalise’s hip area.

“We can only hope that it was more muscle and skin — and less bone and less blood vessels,” Cassidy said.