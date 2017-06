× BREAKING: Suspect in Scalise shooting in custody, ‘not a threat’

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Police in Virginia have captured the gunman suspected in shooting Rep. Steve Scalise and others in a park this morning.

The Alexandria Police Department tweeted that the suspect is in custody and “not a threat.”

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

