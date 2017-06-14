× Archbishop Rummel issues statement on alumnus Steve Scalise

METAIRIE – Archbishop Rummel High School issued a statement on House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who has remained an active supporter of his high school over the years.

Here’s the full statement from President/Principal Marc Milano:

“We at Archbishop Rummel High School are saddened by the shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise and others this morning. Congressman Scalise is a 1983 graduate of Archbishop Rummel High School and has been active and supportive of our school over the years.

Our hearts and prayers are with him and his family and all who were involved in this tragic incident. The Archbishop Rummel community pledges its prayers and support for the Scalise family as they move forward through recovery.”

Scalise suited up for the 2014 Congressional Baseball Game in his best Rummel uniform, representing the Raiders on a national stage.