Would you eat it: Tie Burger!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A twist on the traditional tie gift for Father's Day, how about a tie burger? Today, Test Kitchen Taylor gave LBJ just that!

Burger Tie

Ingredients:

¼ of lean ground beef

Mayo, lettuce, tomato

Mustard, cheese, ketchup for garnish

Directions:

Measure a hoagie roll on a piece of parchment. This is how long your burger tie will be.

Lay some ground beef on there.

Shape the sides of the burger. Be especially careful to make a good point.

Make a knot out of more ground beef.

Use the parchment to flop your tie burger onto an oiled and preheated griddle or super-giant frying pan.

Cook like a regular burger.

Arrange some strips of cheese at a 45-degree angle to make stripes.

Add ketchup pinstripes.

Then add mustard pinstripes.