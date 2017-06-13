Top three rooftops to steal a view and a meal this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Summer time in the Big Easy is sultry, but it's also a perfect time for chilling with friends. In the last year, several rooftops have opened, providing a view along with summer menus.

Here's Meghan Kluth's top three:

Alto at the Ace Hotel

Alto is Ace Hotel New Orleans' rooftop garden. From 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., you can relax poolside while snacking on small plates, sipping seasonal cocktails and enjoying panoramic views of the city. The hotel's culinary partners, Chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, have crafted an Italian-inspired menu focused on salads, seafood and spiedini. In addition to cocktails, Alto's inspired bar offers a rotating tap, frozen drinks, craft beer and fine wine.

The Catahoula

The Catahoula opened last summer and has since grown in to its own little niche. Right now, the hotel is offering a wine program, because this is the Catahoula wine mixer, after all! (Please excuse the Step Brothers reference.)

Monkey Board at The Troubador

The Troubador opened in December, revealing its sweeping views of the CBD and happening rooftop vibes. Monkey Board is New Orleans’ newest rooftop restaurant and bar headed up by local chef and entrepreneur Phillip Lopez. Inspired by the authentic, blue-collar nature of New Orleans, it is Monkey Board’s mission to remain true to the Big Easy’s appreciation for post-work hours fun. In addition to one of the best rooftop views of New Orleans, the staff at Monkey Board is passionate about creating an enchanting environment where everyone is welcome to enjoy everything that makes this city so great.