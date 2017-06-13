× Thief targeting tornado damaged building in N.O. East pulls knife on business owner

NEW ORLEANS – A man caught stealing metal from a tornado damaged business in New Orleans East threatened the business’ owner and another man with a knife.

The incident occurred on June 10 around 7:30 a.m. in the 10700 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to the NOPD.

The business owner and another man confronted the unidentified metal thief, who fled, leaving behind his tools and bicycle.

Later in the morning, the thief returned to collect his tools and bike, displaying a kitchen knife and threatening to kill both men, according to the NOPD.

If you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Seventh District Investigative Unit at (504) 658-6070, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.