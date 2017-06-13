Theft of 6 dirt bikes could be part of crime trend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUMA, LA -- The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to find a team of thieves who stole six dirt bikes from a cycle shop in the Houma area. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened at about 5:00 in the morning on Monday, June 5, at the Cycle World of Houma on West Park Avenue.

According to deputies, a rental truck drove into the parking lot in front of the business and six burglars broke into the building.

Surveillance footage shows the truck arrive, the thieves jump out of it, and the business' front glass being smashed.

The thieves are seen pushing six dirt bikes out of the building. The bikes are taken to the waiting truck, and the thieves drive away from the scene.

According to deputies, the total value of the dirt bikes is more than $50,000.

Deputies also say that the crime is part of a recent trend that has happened in other states including Mississippi.

They say the dirt bike thefts are popular because the bikes do not require keys to operate. Also, they do not have to be registered to get license plates. That makes them easier for the thieves to sell.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a $1,000 reward.

So far, 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

