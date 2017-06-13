Saints kick off mini camp, Peterson says he’s ready to catch the football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- The Saints kicked off mini camp Tuesday with several hundred Saints fans watching.

It was their first chance to see the Saints in action in 2017. Many were focusing on running back Adrian Peterson, the Saints most notable offseason free agent signing. Watch the video above to see Peterson practice.

Peterson said he's ready to be a big part of the Saints passing offense, and he's said it something he did before with Brett Favre in Minnesota.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saints head coach Sean Payton said he had no more updates on defensive tackle Nick Fairley. But he said the club should have more news soon on whether Fairley can return after seeking a third opinion on a heart condition.

Cornerback PJ Williams missed practice. Payton said he had the flu.

Practices are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at 11 a.m.. They are open to the public. But if rain forces the club indoors, practice will be closed.