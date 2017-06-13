× One killed when four-wheeler and two dirt bikes slam into car in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – One man was killed and another critically injured when a four-wheeler and two dirt bikes collided with a car on Chef Menteur last night.

The collision occurred around 8:30 p.m. on June 12 at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Majestic Oaks Drive, according to the NOPD.

The driver of the four-wheeler was heading westbound down Chef Menteur along with the two dirt bike riders when an eastbound Pontiac Grand Prix made a left turn onto Majestic Oaks in front of the trio.

The driver of the Pontiac could not see the three other off-road vehicles because they were traveling at a high rate of speed with no headlights, according to the NOPD.

The four-wheeler and one of the dirt bikes slammed into the passenger side of the Pontiac, launching the four-wheeler’s driver over the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dirt bike that hit the car sustained critical injuries, and the other dirt bike driver sustained minor injuries, according to the NOPD.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Pontiac were also transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 658-6215 with any information regarding this incident.