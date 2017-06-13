× Man attacked with machete in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – An early morning fight in the French Quarter ended with a machete attack.

Fifty-three-year-old Thomas Drollinger got into a shouting match with a 35-year-old man on the corner of Decatur and St. Louis Streets around 3 a.m. on June 13, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The shouting turned into a fight, and Drollinger left the scene after the altercation, only to return with a machete.

Drollinger slashed the man he had been fighting with, leaving a lacerating, and then fled the scene again.

Responding officers arrested Drollinger when he returned to the scene once again, according to the NOPD.

Drollinger has been charged with aggravated battery with a knife.