Man attacked with machete in French Quarter

Thomas Drollinger

NEW ORLEANS – An early morning fight in the French Quarter ended with a machete attack.

Fifty-three-year-old Thomas Drollinger got into a shouting match with a 35-year-old man on the corner of Decatur and St. Louis Streets around 3 a.m. on June 13, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The shouting turned into a fight, and Drollinger left the scene after the altercation, only to return with a machete.

Drollinger slashed the man he had been fighting with, leaving a lacerating, and then fled the scene again.

Woman’s body found in river near Poland Street Wharf

Responding officers arrested Drollinger when he returned to the scene once again, according to the NOPD.

Drollinger has been charged with aggravated battery with a knife.