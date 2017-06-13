Kenner PD arrests four for three-year purse snatching spree

KENNER – Four people have been arrested for a series of purse snatchings targeting older women at shopping centers in Kenner that occurred over the course of approximately three years.

The robberies all victimized women between the ages of 56 and 87-years-old between June 2014 and May 2017, according to the Kenner Police Department.

Officers believe 52-year-old Eric Carter, 57-year-old Keith Carter, 47-year-old Britta Jefferson, and 42-year-old Vanessa Pierre used various methods to separate the women from their purses and wallets.

Members of the group would engage their victims in conversation while the women were shopping, stealing from them then or when the women had stepped away from their shopping carts.

The four robbers would then proceed to use stolen credit cards and cash to purchase gift cards, food, and fuel at various locations in Kenner and across the metropolitan area, according to the KPD.

Eric Carter, Keith Carter, Jefferson, and Pierre were all arrested and charged with multiple charges of theft, purse snatching, and theft of assets of aged persons.

All four remain in custody.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser encourages anyone who may have information concerning these incidents or the arrestees listed above to call the Kenner Police Detective Arthur Coll at (504) 712-2398.