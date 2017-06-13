Holy 175th birthday! Nuns party & make history at Mardi Gras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - They're celebrating 175 years. And that's why their party makes history.

It happened during the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale's parade.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says history happened because a group of New Orleans nuns are forming a new habit.

Sisters of the Holy Family are the first order of nuns to ride in a Mardi Gras parade. Twenty-one of the nuns rode in Sunday's parade.

And all of them thought the ride was simply, fantastic.

And it was also a little surprising.

Along the parade route, people waiting for the nuns to throw them Mardi Gras beads were shouting, "thank you sisters!"

Now that's Mardi Gras gratitude at its best.

Here's what the nuns have to say about their birthday on their website:

Since 1842, our Sisters have been the faces of love, mercy and compassion to the people of God in the United States, Belize, Central America; and Benin City, Nigeria; Africa. The Sisters have faithfully ministered in our schools, parishes, nursing home, prisons, and housing for the elderly.



Pope Francis has proclaimed this year as the “Jubilee Year of Mercy.” Just as he opened the door of mercy in Rome, the Sisters have always opened the door of mercy in their hearts to the poor, sick and the elderly.



We invite you to browse through the website, and learn of the works of the Sisters, people whose lives have been touched by them, projects, opportunities, contacts, and future endeavors.

