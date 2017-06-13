× Harvey family with 10 children left homeless after house fire

HARVEY, La. — A Harvey family with 10 children has seven days left to find a place to live after a house fire destroyed everything they owned.

Christina Kilpatrick told WGNO-News with a Twist that her children range in age from 3 years old to 16 years old.

The fire happened June 8 after one of her children left grease unattended on the stove. Another child saw the fire and threw water on it, not knowing that it would make the fire bigger.

Kilpatrick said she and her children, along with the children’s father, have a hotel room thanks to the Red Cross, but that help runs out June 21.

Kilpatrick also lost all the materials for her at-home business, which produces T-shirts, hats and buttons.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family recover from the tragedy.

