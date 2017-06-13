× Gov. John Bel Edwards names State Police superintendent

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards has named interim State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves as the permanent head of the agency.

Edwards made the announcement Tuesday, almost three months after Reeves was appointed interim superintendent following the retirement of longtime Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson.

“Since his appointment, Col. Reeves has done an exceptional job at the state police and he has won the praise of his colleagues and law enforcement across the state,” Edwards said in a prepared statement. “In preparing for hurricane season or responding to severe weather, Col. Reeves has accepted the challenge of leading this agency and serving the people of Louisiana. I have been extremely impressed by his level of professionalism and the new ideas he has brought to the department. I look forward to continuing to work with him on a more permanent basis, and I am grateful that he and his wife, Kristi, have accepted this position.”

Reeves began his career at the Louisiana State Police in 1990 as a trooper assigned to motorcycle patrols with Troop A in Baton Rouge. His career in the state police brought him to Troop F in Monroe in 1993, where he served as a squad leader for the mobile field force and as a case agent and undercover agent on many narcotics investigations and operations for the Bureau of Investigations.

In 2008, he became the Troop Commander of Troop F before assuming the role of command inspector of patrol operations and commander of statewide mobile field force team in 2013.

Reeves said he’s humbled by Edwards’ decision.

“It is a tremendous responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of our state, and I shall never take it for granted,” Reeves said. “However, this appointment is not about Kevin Reeves. My priority is to support every DPS employee and provide the training, tools and technology to be successful. As we move forward, accountability begins with me and extends to every employee in the department. We know we have some challenges ahead, but we will face these challenges together and be stronger because of them. The public demands nothing less.”