Cookin’ with Nino: Jamaican Jerk Pork Tenderloin

Jamaican Jerk Pork Tenderloin
Ingredients:
- 6 green onions, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
- 3/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup distilled white vinegar
- 1/4 cup first cold pressed olive oil
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 1/2 pound pork tenderloin
Instructions:
- In a food processor or blender, combine the green onions, onion, jalapeno pepper, soy sauce, vinegar, vegetable oil, brown sugar, thyme, cloves, nutmeg and allspice. Mix for about 15 seconds.
- Place the pork tenderloin in a medium bowl, and coat with the marinade. Refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours, or overnight.
- Preheat grill for high heat.
- Lightly oil grill grate. Cook pork tenderloin on the prepared grill 6 to 8 minutes on high, until seared all around.
- Remove from grill and place on a 12 inch by 12 inch piece of heavy aluminum foil. Drizzle with 4 tablespoons olive oil and wrap seared tenderloin in aluminum foil tightly.
- Continue cooking tenderloin on medium heat turning every 10 minutes for 30 minutes our until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees.