Cookin’ with Nino: Jamaican Jerk Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients:

  • 6 green onions, chopped
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
  • 3/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup distilled white vinegar
  • 1/4 cup first cold pressed olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 1/2 pound pork tenderloin

Instructions:

  1. In a food processor or blender, combine the green onions, onion, jalapeno pepper, soy sauce, vinegar, vegetable oil, brown sugar, thyme, cloves, nutmeg and allspice. Mix for about 15 seconds.
  2. Place the pork tenderloin in a medium bowl, and coat with the marinade. Refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours, or overnight.
  3. Preheat grill for high heat.
  4. Lightly oil grill grate. Cook pork tenderloin on the prepared grill 6 to 8 minutes on high, until seared all around.
  5. Remove from grill and place on a 12 inch by 12 inch piece of heavy aluminum foil. Drizzle with 4 tablespoons olive oil and wrap seared tenderloin in aluminum foil tightly.
  6. Continue cooking tenderloin on medium heat turning every 10 minutes for 30 minutes our until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees.