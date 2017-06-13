× Car accident claims life of 17-year-old in Slidell

SLIDELL – A 17-year-old Slidell teenager was killed in a single-car crash yesterday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says speed was a factor in the crash, which occurred around 11:40 a.m. on June 12 along Bayou Paquet Road near Transmitter Road.

Responding officers found a 2013 BMW 550I driven by Pope John Paul II Catholic High School student Spencer Coe overturned in the tree line on the side of the road, according to the STPSO.

Coe was pronounced dead at the scene, and there were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time.

Coe was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

“Losing someone in a car crash is never easy,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said. “When it’s a young teenager with the whole world ahead of him, it makes it that much more devastating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Spencer. They are going to need the support of our entire community.”