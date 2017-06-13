× Beignet Fest adds music lineup, moves to City Park

NEW ORLEANS — The second annual Beignet Fest has added live music to its long lineup of beignet vendors.

The festival, which takes place Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will also move from Lafayette Square to the festival grounds at City Park.

The music lineup includes Disney’s Imagination Movers, Hill Country Hounds, One Love Brass Band, Brass-a-Holics and Eric Lindell.

Last year, the inaugural festival raised more than $25,000 for the Tres Doux Foundation (which means “very sweet” in French).

The Foundation’s mission is to celebrate, embrace and enhance the lives of children with developmental delays and disabilities by presenting them as whole beings, and to support organizations that do the same.