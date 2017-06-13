× Angola employee, visitor busted bringing drugs into jail

BATON ROUGE – One employee and one visitor have been busted attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola.

On June 12, Shakitta Anderson, a 25-year-old Department of Corrections probationary employee, was caught with .7 grams of marijuana and two ecstasy pills inside of her vehicle, according to the DOC.

Anderson was arrested by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and booked with introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

She was also fired from her position as a corrections cadet at Angola, where she had worked since May 1, according to the DOC.

Just one day earlier, 33-year-old Tiffany Johnson was arrested for smuggling 34.1 grams of synthetic marijuana into Angola.

Johnson attempted to leave the drugs in the waiting area after a visit, before officers caught her and intercepted the synthetic pot.

Johnson was also by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and booked with introduction of contraband into a penal institution, with the intent to distribute.