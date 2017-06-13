× ‘American Idol’ bus coming to New Orleans; auditions to be held in September

NEW ORLEANS — The “American Idol” bus is coming to New Orleans.

The ABC show announced that New Orleans is one of 19 cities to play host to auditions for the 2018 Idol season.

The show is also accepting video auditions online or via Instagram, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

Here are the cities the American Idol bus will visit starting in August:

Portland, OR – August 17

Orlando, FL – August 17

Miami, FL – August 19

Oakland, CA – August 20

Atlanta, GA – August 22

Provo, UT – August 23

Charleston, SC – August 25

Denver, CO – August 26

Asheville, NC – August 27

Omaha, NE – August 29

Louisville, KY – August 30

Tulsa, OK – September 1

Pittsburgh, PA – September 3

Shreveport, LA – September 4

Annapolis, MD – September 5

Muscle Shoals, AL – September 7

Boston, MA – September 8

Chicago, IL – September 11

New Orleans, LA – September 14

Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition.

American Idol ended its 15-season run on Fox last year, but ABC reached a deal this year to pick the show up. It’s unclear if Ryan Seacrest will remain as host.

