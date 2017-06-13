‘American Idol’ bus coming to New Orleans; auditions to be held in September

NEW ORLEANS — The “American Idol” bus is coming to New Orleans.
The ABC show announced that New Orleans is one of 19 cities to play host to auditions for the 2018 Idol season.
The show is also accepting video auditions online or via Instagram, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.
Here are the cities the American Idol bus will visit starting in August:
Portland, OR – August 17
Orlando, FL – August 17
Miami, FL – August 19
Oakland, CA – August 20
Atlanta, GA – August 22
Provo, UT – August 23
Charleston, SC – August 25
Denver, CO – August 26
Asheville, NC – August 27
Omaha, NE – August 29
Louisville, KY – August 30
Tulsa, OK – September 1
Pittsburgh, PA – September 3
Shreveport, LA – September 4
Annapolis, MD – September 5
Muscle Shoals, AL – September 7
Boston, MA – September 8
Chicago, IL – September 11
New Orleans, LA – September 14
Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition.
American Idol ended its 15-season run on Fox last year, but ABC reached a deal this year to pick the show up. It’s unclear if Ryan Seacrest will remain as host.
