15-year-old girl missing in Central Lafourche

LAFOURCHE PARISH – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Destiny Hill was last seen around 10:15 p.m. on June 12 in the Central Lafourche community of Gheens, according to the LPSO.

Hill is believed to still be in the Central Lafourche area.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, and black and white flip flops.

Hill is described as 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply call 9-1-1.