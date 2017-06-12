× U2 to bring The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 to the Superdome

NEW ORLEANS – Rock band U2 will bring their Joshua Tree Tour 2017 to the Superdome on September 14.

The band recently added a slate of new stops to their ongoing worldwide tour, which kicked off on May 12 in Vancouver, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their seminal album The Joshua Tree.

Presale tickets will go on sale on June 13 at 10 a.m., according to Ticketmaster.com.

Beck will open the New Orleans show.

The band, which formed in Ireland in 1976, became one of the most popular rock acts in history during the 1980s.

Bono and the Edge famously helped reopen the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina by playing “The Saints are Coming” before the first home game the Saints were able to play after the storm.