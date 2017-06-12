Tigers pound Mississippi State, punch ticket to Omaha

The LSU Tigers are headed back to Omaha.
The Tigers scored 6 in the 5th inning, and 5 runs in the 9th to power past Mississippi State 14-4 to win the Baton Rouge Super Regional.
The game took 4 hours to play, but was interrupted twice by rain delays of 31 and 28 minutes. It ended Monday morning at Alex Box Stadium, touching off a wild celebration.
Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.
LSU relief pitcher Caleb Gilbert was the star for the Tigers. In relief of Jared Poche', Gilbert pitched 5.2 innings of 2 hits, no run, 6 strikeout relief.
LSU will play Florida State in its first game in Omaha.