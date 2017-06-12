Star-studded Essence Fest lineup expected to bring big crowds; here’s how you can win tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- There's no shortage of A-list music stars to choose from when it comes to this year's Essence Festival.

Diana Ross, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Chance the Rapper, Chaka Khan, Jill Scott, Solange, and so many more will hit the stage June 29-July 2 at the Mercedes Benz Superdome for the three-day music event that brings thousands and thousands of visitors to the Crescent City.

News with a Twist host LBJ sat down recently with Cori Murray, the director of entertainment for Essence Magazine.

Watch the video above to see what she's most excited about for this year's festival.

Do you want to win tickets to the 2017 Essence Festival? All you have to do is watch News with a Twist at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. the week of June 12-June 16 for the Secret Keyword Artist of the Day, then click here to enter for your chance to win.

Good luck!