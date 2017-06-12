Security guard breaks it down!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Someone call security!

Guests of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art's Magnolia Ball caught a glimpse this weekend of a member of the city's finest dancing with the crowd, entertaining patrons and workers alike. The video shows the unnamed female security guard took a moment to join in on the festivities.

In recent years, several videos of service men and women dancing in uniform have gone viral amid the negative connotations surrounding their profession. However, this video serves as a reminder that, here in New Orleans, we are always ready for a good time, even while on the clock.