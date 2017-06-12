Psychic reads tea leaves to predict: NBA champs, Saints’ football, Mayor Landrieu’s future & hurricane season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - His name is Otis Biggs. He's one of the psychics at Bottom of the Cup Tea Room in New Orleans.

Bottom of the Cup Tea Room has been around since 1929.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood invited Otis LIVE on News with a Twist.

Otis makes predictions on who'll take the NBA Championship?

How will the Saints do this football season?

Will New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu run for President?

What will happen this hurricane season?

You'll find Otis Biggs at Bottom of the Cup Tea Room in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

Here's Otis Biggs from Bottom of the Cup Tea Room's website:

And here's what you can read about him and the other psychics there:

We take pride in our Professional Staff, renowned psychic “Otis” has been with us for more than 30 years. In this Picture Otis is performing a reading using Tarot Cards. He also reads Tea Leaves, Playing Cards and Palm or he can perform purely Psychic Readings using his naturally profound Psychic Ability. Otis has been featured in numerous print and media specials with topics ranging from the serious forecast of the economy, to the light hearted entertaining forecast performed on the TV Special, “Little Couple”.

Otis is but one of Bottom of the Cup’s staff, all of our Professional Psychics have been chosen for their uncanny ability which assures you a great Psychic Reading. Make your visit to The French Quarter complete by visiting Bottom of the Cup and have a Psychic Reading that you will remember for a lifetime!

