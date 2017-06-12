Not ‘wasted away again in Margaritaville’! Jimmy Buffett is bound for Broadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Jimmy Buffett is not, as he sings in his song, "wasted away again in Margaritaville".

He's at the Saenger Theatre in the heart of New Orleans.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is right there on stage with Jimmy Buffett as he gets ready for Broadway's newest musical which is called "Escape to Margaritaville".

Jimmy is in New Orleans with the creative team behind the show.

Greg Garcia is the book writer. Mike O'Malley is another book writer. Christopher Ashley is the director. And the choreographer is Kelly Devine.

The team has decided to launch the show in New Orleans in October.

"Escape to Margaritaville" is a musical comedy. It will have new songs. And, or course, since this is Jimmy Buffett, you'll get all the classics like: "Come Monday", "Volcano", "Cheeseburger in Paradise", and of course the hit song that's on the list of the Songs of the Century, "Margaritaville".

Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley are Emmy Award winning and Emmy Award nominated writers.

From Greg Garcia, you'll know "My Name is Earl" and "Raising Hope".

Mike O'Malley has his name on "Survivor's Remorse" and "Shameless".

Choreographer Kelly Devine is a Tony Award nominee. She's one of the creators behind the moves of "Come From Away" and "Rock of Ages".

And Christopher Ashley comes from the La Jolla Playhouse and worked on "Come From Away" and "Memphis".

"Escape to Margaritaville" is a place where the sun is hot and the drinks are cold. It's pure Jimmy Buffett.

