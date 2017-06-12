× More than 50 cars broken into in five days in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. – More than 50 car burglaries have been reported in the Ponchatoula area in the past five days.

The burglaries have been concentrated to areas off of Highway 22, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Most of the cars targeted by the thieves had unlocked doors, according to Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

In separate incidents, surveillance video has captured several subjects wearing clothing over their faces to conceal their identities, a small dark colored car believed to be used by the thieves, and a group of four suspects walking together through a neighborhood in the middle of the night, according to the TPSO.

These incidents were concentrated around East Hoffman Road on the East side of Ponchatoula.

On June 9, suspects driving a light colored GMC Tahoe or Yukon with their faces concealed were spotted on the West side of town, according to the TPSO.

All area residents are urged to lock their car doors at all times and report any suspicious activity, Edwards said.

If you recognize anyone in the surveillance photos, please contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245. You can remain anonymous, and could be eligible for a reward.