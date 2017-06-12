Get to know Saints cornerback Sterling Moore on ‘The Blitz’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



NEW ORLEANS -- WGNO's Meghan Kluth has a new series that the Who Dat nation will enjoy. It's called "The Blitz," and these aren't the type of interviews you will hear in the locker room.

The first player on the hot seat is cornerback Sterling Moore. Moore has been in the league since 2011.

Moore is from the Bay Area and was originally signed by the Raiders in 2011 as an undrafted free agent. He was waived on September 3rd and re-signed the next day to the practice squad.

He has played for New England, and in week 17 of the 2011-2012 season he recorded two interceptions against the Bills, returning one for a touchdown and helping the Patriots advance.

He has since played for the Cowboys, Buccaneers, Bills, and was picked up by the Saints on September 6th 2016. He played 13 games with 12 starts and is eager to get the 2017 season under way. Who is he most excited to play? The Patriots.Watch The Blitz above for the rest of the interview.