Cuba Gooding Jr. movie looking for extras in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. is in New Orleans to shoot his directorial debut for his film Louisiana Caviar.

The production is looking for paid extras to be in the film.

Here’s what they’re looking for:

Boxers ages 18-25 (need ASAP)

Regular background extras all ages, all ethnicities, males and females

To be considered, send an email to Caviar@caballerocasting.com.

Background extras typically earn $8-$13 an hour.