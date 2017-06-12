Bayou St. John fourth of July kayak flotilla canceled

NEW ORLEANS — Bayou St. John will not play host to the July 4 kayak flotilla this year.

For the past five years, the Krewe of Kolossos has thrown a party at the south end of the bayou on Independence Day.

The founder, artist Katrina Brees, says it started off as a small get-together for carnival artists, but thanks to social media, it grew into something bigger than she can handle without help.

The cost of cleaning up after the party got to be too much, particularly on the green space along the bayou, where people would barbecue and party and watch the patriotic kayaks floating by.

