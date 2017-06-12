4 arrested for stealing 6 golf carts

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. – Four people have been arrested for theft after police broke up a stolen golf cart ring that has been operating in South Lafourche for several months.

In May, officers found three golf carts that had been reported stolen the month before on property owned by 43-year-old Tarkus Pitre in Cut Off, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Investigators determined that 29-year-old Teddy Adams, Jr. and 37-year-old Kenneth Kramer had stolen those three golf carts and delivered them to Pitre.

An additional two carts had been stolen and delivered by Adams and 21-year-old Kelly Ordoyne.

Pitre bought the carts for $50 each, even though he knew they were stolen, according to Webre.

While investigating those five golf cart thefts, officers were notified of another golf cart theft around 8:30 a.m. on May 16.

In that case, someone had spotted a suspect that matched Adams’ description driving a stolen golf cart down Highway 24 in Bourg, according to Webre.

Responding officers found that cart abandoned in a nearby field, and saw Adams walking down a nearby road around the same time.

He was arrested for felony theft and two counts of illegal possession of stolen property and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $21,000.

Kramer had already been arrested in late April on weapon and drug charges. His bond is set at $30,200.

Ordoyne was arrested on Monday, June 5, on two warrants for illegal possession of stolen things, and she was released the same day after posting $1,000 bond.

Pitre was arrested on Friday, June 9, on warrants for three counts of illegal possession of stolen property. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and subsequently released after posting $7,000 bond.