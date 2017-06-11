Saints Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram channel their inner rock stars in lip sync battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- New Orleans Saints players Cameron Jordan and Mark Ingram channeled their inner rock stars on Sunday, participating in the first-ever Lip Sync Battle for charity aboard Carnival Dream while the ship was docked at the Port of New Orleans.

The fun competition is modeled after Lip Sync Battle Carnival, an authentic reproduction of SpikeTV’s hit TV show where contestants face off in a head-to-head competition to create the most unforgettable lip sync performances to popular and iconic songs.

Jordan performed Usher's hit "Yeah," while Ingram gave it his all with an old school jam "Here I Go Again," by Whitesnake.

It was Jordan who won over the audience earning a $10,000 donation to United Way and the runner-up, Ingram, walked away with a $5,000 charitable donation for the Mark Ingram Foundation.

"I don't lack confidence, and I am allowed to exude that not only the battle field, which is football, but as well as this dance battle," said Jordan. "I got in to it!"

"I feel it was rigged from the jump," joked Ingram, who dawned a blonde wig his entire performance. "I demand a recount!"

Saints super fan Jarrius Robertson, who recently received his long awaited liver transplant also walked away a winner today. Carnival Cruise giften the Robertson family an eight-day carnival cruise for when the 14-year-old fully recovers.