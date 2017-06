Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's 2017 and The Bachelor returned to Harrahs Casino New Orleans Saturday!

The hit reality show is looking for single women to be on the season of the show. It wasn't just the ladies that showed up. Men took the opportunity to audition for the actual Bachelor as well!

Auditions were held in the Masquerade Club located inside the casino from 1-5pm.

Last year’s local casting call discovered local chef Jaimi, who was on last season.