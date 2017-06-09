Tom Cruise in ‘The Mummy’ in theaters NOW. Watch him give a red carpet acting lesson after ‘Jack Reacher’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On the red carpet for the world premiere of his movie Jack Reacher- Never Go Back, Tom Cruise gives WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood a lesson in acting.

And now Tom Cruise is ready for you to see him in his new movie, out this weekend, The Mummy.

Here's what the movie is about:

Nick Morton is a soldier of fortune who plunders ancient sites for timeless artifacts and sells them to the highest bidder. When Nick and his partner come under attack in the Middle East, the ensuing battle accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert for thousands of years. With her powers constantly evolving, Morton must now stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through the streets of London.

Here's who's in the movie:

The Mummy is an American action adventure film. It's directed by Alex Kurtzman. David Koepp is the writer.

On the red carpet for Jack Reacher - Never Go Back, Tom Cruise is a star who loves his fans.

Advertisement

He meets and greets everybody on both sides of the red carpet. He even stops to sign a pregnant fan's stomach.

When Tom Cruise arrived at the place on the carpet where Wild Bill was waiting, it turned into more than just a question and answer session, it turned into a full-fledged acting lesson from the biggest movie star in the universe.