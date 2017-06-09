Sip & celebrate National Iced Tea Day! After water, it’s the number two drink in the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Americans drink a lot of it. More than 80 billion glasses a year. What they're guzzling is iced tea.

No wonder we celebrate National Iced Tea Day.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood invites you to take a sip of history with Luzianne, Family owned since 1902.

According to the National Iced Tea Day website:

A LITTLE HISTORY WITH THAT ICED TEA

Did you know that next to water, tea is the most consumed beverage in the world? In 2014, Americans consumed over 80 billion servings of tea, or more than 3.60 billion gallons. Approximately 85 per cent of the tea consumed in America is iced. Ready-to-Drink iced tea has spiked over the last ten years with sales conservatively estimated to be more than $5.2 billion. We have the 1904 World’s Fair to thanks for the lift-off in popularity of iced tea. That exceedingly hot summer meant fair goers were looking to cool down and what better way than with a glass of iced tea. By the First World War, Americans were buying tall glasses, which became commonly known as iced-tea glasses, long spoons suitable for stirring sugar into taller glasses and lemon forks. Prohibition, which ran from 1920 to 1933, helped boost the popularity of iced tea as Americans looked at alternatives to drinking beer, wine and hard liquor, which were made illegal during this period. Advertisement