Silver Alert issued for missing Larose man

LAROSE, La. – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Russell Orgeron, who has been missing since Monday.

Orgeron is 5’8’’ tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has hazel eyes and grey hair, according to the LPSO.

Police believe Orgeron is probably driving a white Chevrolet S10 pickup truck with Louisiana license plate number W431555.

He was last seen in Larose on June 5.

If anyone has seen Orgeron or has any knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately at (985) 532-2808 or simply dial 9-1-1.