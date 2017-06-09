× Nancy Pelosi: Donald Trump ‘needs sleep’

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has some advice for President Donald Trump: Get some sleep.

“It would take me all day to tell you what I think the President should be doing,” the California Democrat said during a news conference Friday when asked about whether Trump should go under oath to address former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony. “It starts with, as I said on one of the shows this morning, with a good night’s sleep.”

Pelosi was referring to the comment she made earlier on Friday on MSNBC, when she said she has advised Trump to “go to sleep, get some sleep.”

She later expressed her same concern in a tweet at the President.

“@realDonaldTrump,” she wrote. “Are you sure you are getting enough sleep?”

In addition to Trump’s sleeping habits, Pelosi said she is also “worried about his fitness for office.”

“It takes some kind of stamina to keep your thoughts together,” she said.

During Comey’s testimony, during which the former FBI director repeatedly called Trump a liar, Trump stayed quiet. But the President broke his social media silence Friday, firing back at Comey.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Trump tweeted.

Pelosi said she doesn’t think anyone in the White House “has the courage” to call Trump out for his actions, or to tell him that his tweets are “beneath the dignity of the office you serve.”