× Man found shot to death near historic Lakeview cemetery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a murder on the edge of an historic Lakeview cemetery after a man was found dead by an officer working a private security detail.

A concerned bystander approached the officer just after 7 a.m. on June 9 to report a man lying in the grass near Greenwood Cemetery and the First Baptist Church of New Orleans, according to the NOPD.

The officer located the man, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and called in EMS technicians after he determined that the man was unresponsive.

After attempting to revive the unidentified man, EMS pronounced him dead on the scene, according to the NOPD.

Homicide Detective Maggie McCourt is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 658-5300.