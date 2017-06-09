× Kirsten Gillibrand drops f-bomb during speech on democracy

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s message about helping the public took on a bold tone Friday morning when she told a crowd at a conference on technology and democracy, “If we are not helping people, we should go the f— home.”

In an out-of-character move, the New York senator dropped the f-bomb a handful of times during a speech at the Personal Democracy Forum at New York University, which explores technology’s impact on politics, government and society.

Speaking about President Donald Trump’s accomplishments in the White House, Gillibrand said, “Has he kept his promises? No. F— no.”

This is not the first time that Gillibrand has used the four-letter word. She also uttered it during an interview with New York Magazine in March, saying of her push to pass legislation to protect seniors against fraud, “We’re here to help people, and if we’re not helping people, we should go the f– home.”

When asked if Gillibrand considered it acceptable to use such language publicly, a spokesperson for her office said: “I think it’s appropriate for a senator to be exactly who they are — Kirsten is going to continue to be exactly who she is and always has been.”

The spokesperson additionally emphasized that Gillibrand’s change of tone is not part of a bigger image shift, despite the buzz that the senator might consider a White House run in 2020. He pointed to Gillibrand’s 2014 book “Off the Sidelines” as an example of the senator using similarly colorful language.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez used similarly spicy language during the party’s recent “unity tour” — some of which he was heavily criticized for.

With children on stage behind him, Perez told an audience in Las Vegas in April that Trump “doesn’t give a shit about health care.”

Perez, President Barack Obama’s former labor secretary, made similar comments earlier this year.

“They call it a skinny budget, I call it a shitty budget,” Perez said in Portland, Maine.

The swearing follows a campaign in which Trump, known for his blunt talk and his love of bashing political correctness, made swearing a part of his stump speech.

Trump regularly said he would “bomb the shit out of ISIS,” and labeled an instance of his opponents’ cooperating as “political bullshit.”