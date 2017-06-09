Creole Tomato Festival 2017

  • Saturday, June 10 – Sunday, June 11, 2017
  • 10am – 7pm
  • French Market
    • St. Peter to Barracks
  • Activities include Live Music, Food Booths, Cooking Demos, Family Fun, Contests, & Bloody Mary Market
    • Live Music
      • Saturday, June 10
        • Dutch Alley Performance Pavilion Stage
          • 10am-11:30am: Daria and the Hip Drops
          • 11:45am-1:15pm: All Around Brass Band
          • 1:30pm-3pm: Kelcy Mae
          • 3:30pm-5pm: Salsa Dancing Lessons with Liquid Rhythm Dance Co. followed by Fredy Omar con su Banda
        • New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint Stage
          • 10am-11am: Jazz Yoga
          • 11:30am-12:30pm: Spirits of Congo Square
          • 1pm-2:30pm: Shot Gun Jazz Band
          • 3pm-4:30pm: Gina Brown
          • 5pm-6:30pm: Big Daddy O
      • Sunday, June 11
        • Dutch Alley Performance Pavilion Stage
          • 10am-11:30am: Lynn Drury
          • 11:45am-1:15pm: Pan Vibrations
          • 1:30pm-3pm: Patrick Cooper & Bob Worth
          • 3:30pm-5pm: Royal and Dumaine Hawaiians
        • New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint Stage
          • 11am-12:30pm: Washboard Chaz Blues Trio
          • 1pm-2:30pm: Smoky Greenwell
          • 3pm-4:30pm: Robin Barnes
          • 5pm-6:30pm: Little Freddy King
    • Cooking Demos
      • Saturday, June 10
        • 10am-10:45am: Tomato Talk with Chefs Anne Leonhard and Harriett Robin with New Orleans School of Cooking Chefs interviewed by Dianne Honore
        • 11am-11:30am: Cooking Demo with Barcadia
        • 11:30am-12pm: Book Signing with New Orleans School of Cooking Chefs Anne Leonhard and Harriett Robin
          ***STOP BY THE DEMO STAGE TO SIGN UP TO COMPETE IN THE TOMATO EATING CONTEST***
        • 1:30pm: BEST OF THE FEST ANNOUNCEMENTS! Food Booth winner awards!
        • 2:30pm: Cooking Demo with the National Park Service
        • 3:30pm: Cooking Demo with DTB
        • 4:30pm: Cooking Demo with Napoleon House
        • 5:30pm: Cooking Demo with Trinity
      • Sunday, June 11
        • 10am: Tomato Talk with George LaFargue of George’s Produce & Dianne Honore
        • 11:30am: Cooking Demo presented by Louisiana Cookin’ Magazine
          ***STOP BY THE DEMO STAGE TO SIGN UP TO COMPETE IN THE TOMATO EATING CONTEST***
        • 1:30pm: Cooking Demo Kid Chef Eliana
        • 2:30pm: Cooking Demo Marjie’s Grill
        • 3:30pm: Cooking Demo with Chef Ron’s Gumbo Shop
        • 4:30pm: Cooking Demo with Langlois
    • Family Fun
    • Contests
      • Saturday, June 10
        • 12:30pm-1pm: CREOLE TOMATO EATING CONTESTS (KIDS & ADULTS)
      • Sunday, June 11
        • 12:30pm-1pm: CREOLE TOMATO EATING CONTESTS (KIDS & ADULTS)
    • Bloody Mary Market
      • Local bars & restaurants will celebrate the tomato libation with their own versions, some concocted especially for the weekend & available only at the Creole Tomato Festival! House-made pickled garnishes & spices will also be available to take home.

Click here for more information about the Creole Tomato Festival.

Sixta’s Salsa Verde

Ingredients:

  • six red medium tomatoes
  • one medium onion-either yellow or white
  • 3 medium serrano peppers-or to taste
  • half a bunch of fresh cilantro-or to taste
  • 3/4 cup lemon juice
  • salt to taste

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients into a blender on chop mode and can be served immediately or chill in the refrigerator to serve later with your favorite corn chips.