Creole Tomato Festival 2017

- Saturday, June 10 – Sunday, June 11, 2017
- 10am – 7pm
- French Market
- St. Peter to Barracks
- Activities include Live Music, Food Booths, Cooking Demos, Family Fun, Contests, & Bloody Mary Market
- Live Music
- Saturday, June 10
- Dutch Alley Performance Pavilion Stage
- 10am-11:30am: Daria and the Hip Drops
- 11:45am-1:15pm: All Around Brass Band
- 1:30pm-3pm: Kelcy Mae
- 3:30pm-5pm: Salsa Dancing Lessons with Liquid Rhythm Dance Co. followed by Fredy Omar con su Banda
- New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint Stage
- 10am-11am: Jazz Yoga
- 11:30am-12:30pm: Spirits of Congo Square
- 1pm-2:30pm: Shot Gun Jazz Band
- 3pm-4:30pm: Gina Brown
- 5pm-6:30pm: Big Daddy O
- Dutch Alley Performance Pavilion Stage
- Sunday, June 11
- Dutch Alley Performance Pavilion Stage
- 10am-11:30am: Lynn Drury
- 11:45am-1:15pm: Pan Vibrations
- 1:30pm-3pm: Patrick Cooper & Bob Worth
- 3:30pm-5pm: Royal and Dumaine Hawaiians
- New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint Stage
- 11am-12:30pm: Washboard Chaz Blues Trio
- 1pm-2:30pm: Smoky Greenwell
- 3pm-4:30pm: Robin Barnes
- 5pm-6:30pm: Little Freddy King
- Dutch Alley Performance Pavilion Stage
- Saturday, June 10
- Cooking Demos
- Saturday, June 10
- 10am-10:45am: Tomato Talk with Chefs Anne Leonhard and Harriett Robin with New Orleans School of Cooking Chefs interviewed by Dianne Honore
- 11am-11:30am: Cooking Demo with Barcadia
- 11:30am-12pm: Book Signing with New Orleans School of Cooking Chefs Anne Leonhard and Harriett Robin
***STOP BY THE DEMO STAGE TO SIGN UP TO COMPETE IN THE TOMATO EATING CONTEST***
- 1:30pm: BEST OF THE FEST ANNOUNCEMENTS! Food Booth winner awards!
- 2:30pm: Cooking Demo with the National Park Service
- 3:30pm: Cooking Demo with DTB
- 4:30pm: Cooking Demo with Napoleon House
- 5:30pm: Cooking Demo with Trinity
- Sunday, June 11
- 10am: Tomato Talk with George LaFargue of George’s Produce & Dianne Honore
- 11:30am: Cooking Demo presented by Louisiana Cookin’ Magazine
***STOP BY THE DEMO STAGE TO SIGN UP TO COMPETE IN THE TOMATO EATING CONTEST***
- 1:30pm: Cooking Demo Kid Chef Eliana
- 2:30pm: Cooking Demo Marjie’s Grill
- 3:30pm: Cooking Demo with Chef Ron’s Gumbo Shop
- 4:30pm: Cooking Demo with Langlois
- Saturday, June 10
- Family Fun
- Build and Learn with PlayBuild NOLA!
- Craft a Mr/s. Tomato Head with YAYA (Young Artists Young Aspirations, Inc.)
- Create a Tomato Festival Button
- Customize your own Creole Tomato Festival Second Line Handkerchief
- Contests
- Saturday, June 10
- 12:30pm-1pm: CREOLE TOMATO EATING CONTESTS (KIDS & ADULTS)
- Sunday, June 11
- 12:30pm-1pm: CREOLE TOMATO EATING CONTESTS (KIDS & ADULTS)
- Saturday, June 10
- Bloody Mary Market
- Local bars & restaurants will celebrate the tomato libation with their own versions, some concocted especially for the weekend & available only at the Creole Tomato Festival! House-made pickled garnishes & spices will also be available to take home.
- Live Music
Click here for more information about the Creole Tomato Festival.
Sixta’s Salsa Verde
Ingredients:
- six red medium tomatoes
- one medium onion-either yellow or white
- 3 medium serrano peppers-or to taste
- half a bunch of fresh cilantro-or to taste
- 3/4 cup lemon juice
- salt to taste
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients into a blender on chop mode and can be served immediately or chill in the refrigerator to serve later with your favorite corn chips.