× Creole Tomato Festival 2017

Creole Tomato Festival 2017

Saturday, June 10 – Sunday, June 11, 2017

10am – 7pm

French Market St. Peter to Barracks

Activities include Live Music, Food Booths, Cooking Demos, Family Fun, Contests, & Bloody Mary Market Live Music Saturday, June 10 Dutch Alley Performance Pavilion Stage 10am-11:30am: Daria and the Hip Drops 11:45am-1:15pm: All Around Brass Band 1:30pm-3pm: Kelcy Mae 3:30pm-5pm: Salsa Dancing Lessons with Liquid Rhythm Dance Co. followed by Fredy Omar con su Banda New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint Stage 10am-11am: Jazz Yoga 11:30am-12:30pm: Spirits of Congo Square 1pm-2:30pm: Shot Gun Jazz Band 3pm-4:30pm: Gina Brown 5pm-6:30pm: Big Daddy O Sunday, June 11 Dutch Alley Performance Pavilion Stage 10am-11:30am: Lynn Drury 11:45am-1:15pm: Pan Vibrations 1:30pm-3pm: Patrick Cooper & Bob Worth 3:30pm-5pm: Royal and Dumaine Hawaiians New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint Stage 11am-12:30pm: Washboard Chaz Blues Trio 1pm-2:30pm: Smoky Greenwell 3pm-4:30pm: Robin Barnes 5pm-6:30pm: Little Freddy King Cooking Demos Saturday, June 10 10am-10:45am: Tomato Talk with Chefs Anne Leonhard and Harriett Robin with New Orleans School of Cooking Chefs interviewed by Dianne Honore 11am-11:30am: Cooking Demo with Barcadia 11:30am-12pm: Book Signing with New Orleans School of Cooking Chefs Anne Leonhard and Harriett Robin

***STOP BY THE DEMO STAGE TO SIGN UP TO COMPETE IN THE TOMATO EATING CONTEST*** 1:30pm: BEST OF THE FEST ANNOUNCEMENTS! Food Booth winner awards! 2:30pm: Cooking Demo with the National Park Service 3:30pm: Cooking Demo with DTB 4:30pm: Cooking Demo with Napoleon House 5:30pm: Cooking Demo with Trinity Sunday, June 11 10am: Tomato Talk with George LaFargue of George’s Produce & Dianne Honore 11:30am: Cooking Demo presented by Louisiana Cookin’ Magazine

***STOP BY THE DEMO STAGE TO SIGN UP TO COMPETE IN THE TOMATO EATING CONTEST*** 1:30pm: Cooking Demo Kid Chef Eliana 2:30pm: Cooking Demo Marjie’s Grill 3:30pm: Cooking Demo with Chef Ron’s Gumbo Shop 4:30pm: Cooking Demo with Langlois Family Fun Build and Learn with PlayBuild NOLA! Craft a Mr/s. Tomato Head with YAYA (Young Artists Young Aspirations, Inc.) Create a Tomato Festival Button Customize your own Creole Tomato Festival Second Line Handkerchief Contests Saturday, June 10 12:30pm-1pm: CREOLE TOMATO EATING CONTESTS (KIDS & ADULTS) Sunday, June 11 12:30pm-1pm: CREOLE TOMATO EATING CONTESTS (KIDS & ADULTS) Bloody Mary Market Local bars & restaurants will celebrate the tomato libation with their own versions, some concocted especially for the weekend & available only at the Creole Tomato Festival! House-made pickled garnishes & spices will also be available to take home.



Click here for more information about the Creole Tomato Festival.

******

Sixta’s Salsa Verde

Ingredients:

six red medium tomatoes

one medium onion-either yellow or white

3 medium serrano peppers-or to taste

half a bunch of fresh cilantro-or to taste

3/4 cup lemon juice

salt to taste

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients into a blender on chop mode and can be served immediately or chill in the refrigerator to serve later with your favorite corn chips.